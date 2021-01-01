Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A 2020 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.