Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A 2020 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 7A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.