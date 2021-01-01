Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A 2020 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by the same chip and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.