Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8A Prime vs Honor 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8A Prime vs 10 Lite

Хуавей Хонор 8А Прайм
Huawei Honor 8A Prime
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10 Лайт
Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A Prime (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A Prime
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
  • 47% higher pixel density (415 vs 282 PPI)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (148K versus 103K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 380 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3020 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8A Prime
vs
Honor 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.2% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.2 ms
Contrast - 805:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 8A Prime +2%
450 nits
Honor 10 Lite
441 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor 8A Prime
79.2%
Honor 10 Lite +5%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8A Prime and Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8A Prime
103004
Honor 10 Lite +44%
148044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 November 2018
Release date March 2020 February 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10 Lite. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8A Prime.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (51.9%)
13 (48.1%)
Total votes: 27

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 8 and Honor 8A Prime
2. Honor 8X and Honor 8A Prime
3. Honor 8S and Honor 8A Prime
4. Honor 8A Pro and Honor 8A Prime
5. Realme C3 and Honor 8A Prime
6. Honor 10i and Honor 10 Lite
7. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Honor 10 Lite
8. Galaxy A51 and Honor 10 Lite
9. Galaxy A30s and Honor 10 Lite
10. Honor 9X and Honor 10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish