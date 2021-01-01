Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8A Prime vs Honor 7A Prime – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8A Prime vs 7A Prime

Хуавей Хонор 8А Прайм
Huawei Honor 8A Prime
VS
Хуавей Хонор 7А Прайм
Huawei Honor 7A Prime

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A Prime (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 7A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A Prime
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (450 against 391 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Thinner bezels – 5.16% more screen real estate
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8A Prime
vs
Honor 7A Prime

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 282 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.2% 74.04%
Max. Brightness
Honor 8A Prime +15%
450 nits
Honor 7A Prime
391 nits

Design and build

Height 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 142 gramm (5.01 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8A Prime +7%
79.2%
Honor 7A Prime
74.04%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8A Prime and Huawei Honor 7A Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 680 MHz 570 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 8.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2020 July 2020
Release date March 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.01 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8A Prime is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

