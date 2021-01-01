Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A Pro (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on April 1, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A 2020, which is powered by the same chip and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.