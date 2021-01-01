Huawei Honor 8A vs Honor 30 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on January 7, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 30 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (551 against 509 nits)
- Weighs 42 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Lite
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (322K versus 109K)
- Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 44% higher pixel density (405 vs 282 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.52%
|84.7%
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|36.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1111:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G57 MC4
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Honor 30 Lite +212%
552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
914
Honor 30 Lite +140%
2195
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
86736
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
109454
Honor 30 Lite +195%
322725
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|Magic UI 3.1
|OS size
|15 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2019
|July 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.154 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.63 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 Lite is definitely a better buy.
