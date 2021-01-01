Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8A vs Honor 30 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8A vs Honor 30 Lite

Хуавей Хонор 8А
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30 Лайт
Huawei Honor 8A
Huawei Honor 30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on January 7, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 30 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (551 against 509 nits)
  • Weighs 42 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Lite
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (322K versus 109K)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 44% higher pixel density (405 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8A
vs
Honor 30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.52% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 36.4 ms -
Contrast 1111:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 8A +8%
551 nits
Honor 30 Lite
509 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8A
79.52%
Honor 30 Lite +7%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8A and Huawei Honor 30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MC4
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8A
177
Honor 30 Lite +212%
552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8A
914
Honor 30 Lite +140%
2195
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8A
109454
Honor 30 Lite +195%
322725

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 9 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8A
89.4 dB
Honor 30 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 July 2020
Release date March 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 8A vs Samsung Galaxy A10
2. Huawei Honor 8A vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A
3. Huawei Honor 8A vs Huawei Honor 8X
4. Huawei Honor 8A vs Huawei Y7 (2019)
5. Huawei Honor 8A vs Samsung Galaxy A01
6. Huawei Honor 30 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Huawei Honor 30 Lite vs Huawei Honor 10i
8. Huawei Honor 30 Lite vs Huawei Honor 20
9. Huawei Honor 30 Lite vs Huawei P40 Lite
10. Huawei Honor 30 Lite vs Huawei Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish