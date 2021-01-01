Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8A vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8A vs Honor 10i

Хуавей Хонор 8А
Huawei Honor 8A
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10i
Huawei Honor 10i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on January 7, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (535 against 371 nits)
  • Weighs 14 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • 47% higher pixel density (415 vs 282 PPI)
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (154K versus 108K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 380 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 88% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 177 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8A
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.52% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 36.4 ms -
Contrast 1111:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 8A +44%
535 nits
Honor 10i
371 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor 8A
79.52%
Honor 10i +5%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8A and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8A
177
Honor 10i +88%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8A
899
Honor 10i +48%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8A
108544
Honor 10i +42%
154061

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9.1
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8A
89.2 dB
Honor 10i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (11.1%)
8 (88.9%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 8 and Honor 8A
2. Redmi 8 and Honor 8A
3. Honor 9 Lite and Honor 8A
4. Honor 8S and Honor 8A
5. Honor 8A Prime and Honor 8A
6. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Honor 10i
7. Galaxy A51 and Honor 10i
8. Galaxy A30s and Honor 10i
9. P40 Lite and Honor 10i
10. Redmi Note 9 and Honor 10i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish