Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on January 7, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (540 against 494 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 107K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (412 vs 282 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 3340 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8A
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 282 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.52% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 36.4 ms -
Contrast 1111:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 8A +9%
540 nits
Honor 20S
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8A
79.52%
Honor 20S +6%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8A and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8A
176
Honor 20S +90%
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8A
890
Honor 20S +56%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8A
85962
Honor 20S +62%
139097
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8A
107043
Honor 20S +56%
166935
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9 Magic 2.1
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power - 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8A
89.4 dB
Honor 20S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 September 2019
Release date March 2019 October 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20S is definitely a better buy.

