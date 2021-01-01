Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8A vs Honor 30i – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8A vs Honor 30i

VS
Huawei Honor 8A
Huawei Honor 30i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on January 7, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 30i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30i
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 109K)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • 48% higher pixel density (417 vs 282 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (606 against 551 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8A
vs
Honor 30i

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.09 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 417 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.52% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 36.4 ms -
Contrast 1111:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 8A
551 nits
Honor 30i +10%
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 157.2 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8A
79.52%
Honor 30i +5%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8A and Huawei Honor 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8A
177
Honor 30i +90%
337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8A
914
Honor 30i +48%
1356
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8A
86736
Honor 30i +63%
141054
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8A
109454
Honor 30i +82%
198976

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 9 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8A
89.4 dB
Honor 30i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 September 2020
Release date March 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

