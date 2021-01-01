Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8A vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8A vs Honor 50 Lite

Хуавей Хонор 8А
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 Лайт
Huawei Honor 8A
Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on January 7, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (541 against 430 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 40 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1280 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3020 mAh
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 122K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% higher pixel density (391 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 66W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.98% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8A
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.52% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 36.4 ms -
Contrast 1111:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 8A +26%
541 nits
Honor 50 Lite
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8A
79.52%
Honor 50 Lite +13%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8A and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 680 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8A
176
Honor 50 Lite +71%
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8A
896
Honor 50 Lite +37%
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 8A
122284
Honor 50 Lite +71%
208522
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 11
ROM EMUI 9 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power - 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8A
89.4 dB
Honor 50 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 October 2021
Release date March 2019 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 8A vs Samsung Galaxy A10
2. Huawei Honor 8A vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A
3. Huawei Honor 8A vs Huawei Honor 8X
4. Huawei Honor 8A vs Huawei Y7 (2019)
5. Huawei Honor 8A vs Samsung Galaxy A01
6. Huawei Honor 50 Lite vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
7. Huawei Honor 50 Lite vs Huawei Honor 9X
8. Huawei Honor 50 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
9. Huawei Honor 50 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A32
10. Huawei Honor 50 Lite vs Oppo Realme 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish