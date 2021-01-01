Huawei Honor 8A vs 7A Prime
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on January 7, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 7A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
- Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (535 against 385 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
- Thinner bezels – 5.48% more screen real estate
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 7A Prime
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|79.52%
|74.04%
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|36.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1111:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
899
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108544
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 8.1
|OS size
|15 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|2:39 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2019
|July 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.154 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.63 W/kg
|1.01 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8A. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 7A Prime.
Cast your vote
7 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 7