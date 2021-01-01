Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on January 7, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 7A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.