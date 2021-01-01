Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on January 7, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 7C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.