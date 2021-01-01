Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on January 7, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.