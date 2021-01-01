Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8A vs Honor 8 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8A vs Honor 8

VS
Huawei Honor 8A
Huawei Honor 8

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Honor 8A (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on January 7, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (540 against 452 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.13% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
  • 50% higher pixel density (424 vs 282 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8A
vs
Honor 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 282 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.52% 72.39%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 36.4 ms 41 ms
Contrast 1111:1 1128:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 8A +19%
540 nits
Honor 8
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8A +10%
79.52%
Honor 8
72.39%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8A and Huawei Honor 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 HiSilicon Kirin 950
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 680 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8A
176
Honor 8
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8A
890
Honor 8
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8A
85962
Honor 8 +13%
97365
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8A
107043
Honor 8
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 8
OS size 15 GB 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8A
n/a
Honor 8
10:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8A
n/a
Honor 8
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 8A
n/a
Honor 8
18:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1.4 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8A +6%
89.4 dB
Honor 8
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 July 2016
Release date March 2019 August 2016
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg 1.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg 1.69 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

