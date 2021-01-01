Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8C vs Honor 7A Prime – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Honor 8C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on October 27, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 7A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 632
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Thinner bezels – 7.37% more screen real estate
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 7A Prime
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8C
vs
Honor 7A Prime

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 18:9
PPI 269 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.41% 74.04%
Max. Brightness
Honor 8C
n/a
Honor 7A Prime
385 nits

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 142 gramm (5.01 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Honor 8C +10%
81.41%
Honor 7A Prime
74.04%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8C and Huawei Honor 7A Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 650 MHz 570 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 8C +70%
1214
Honor 7A Prime
714
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8C +95%
4572
Honor 7A Prime
2339
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8C +147%
103965
Honor 7A Prime
42044

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 8.2 EMUI 8.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2018 July 2020
Release date November 2018 July 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.01 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8C is definitely a better buy.

