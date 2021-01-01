Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Honor 8C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on October 27, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 7A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.