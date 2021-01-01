Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Honor 8C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on October 27, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8A Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.