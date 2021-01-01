Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.71-inch Huawei Honor 8S 2020 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on May 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.