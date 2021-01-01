Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.71-inch Huawei Honor 8S 2020 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on May 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by the same chip and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.