Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.71-inch Huawei Honor 8S Prime (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on July 7, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.