Huawei Honor 8S vs 7A Prime
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.71-inch Huawei Honor 8S (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on April 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 7A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 7A Prime
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.71 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|78.1%
|74.04%
Design and build
|Height
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
549
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
82516
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|EMUI 9.0
|EMUI 8.1
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:39 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2019
|July 2020
|Release date
|April 2019
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 106 USD
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.5 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.86 W/kg
|1.01 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8S. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 7A Prime.
