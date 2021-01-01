Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.71-inch Huawei Honor 8S (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on April 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 7A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.