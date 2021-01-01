Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8S vs Honor 7C – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.71-inch Huawei Honor 8S (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on April 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 7C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 7C
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8S
vs
Honor 7C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 295 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.1% 76.51%
Display tests
PWM - 3086 Hz
Response time - 40.6 ms
Contrast - 643:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 8S
n/a
Honor 7C
400 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 70.7 mm (2.78 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8S +2%
78.1%
Honor 7C
76.51%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8S and Huawei Honor 7C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 660 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8S
160
Honor 7C
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8S
534
Honor 7C
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8S
55972
Honor 7C +10%
61725
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8S
79366
Honor 7C
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0
ROM EMUI 9.0 EMUI 8
OS size - 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8S
n/a
Honor 7C
87.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2019 March 2018
Release date April 2019 May 2018
Launch price ~ 106 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.86 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8S is definitely a better buy.

