Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8S vs Honor 8 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8S vs Honor 8

Хуавей Хонор 8С
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8
Huawei Honor 8S
Huawei Honor 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.71-inch Huawei Honor 8S (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on April 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.71% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 44% higher pixel density (424 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8S
vs
Honor 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 78.1% 72.39%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1128:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 8S
n/a
Honor 8
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) 145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 70.7 mm (2.78 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8S +8%
78.1%
Honor 8
72.39%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8S and Huawei Honor 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 HiSilicon Kirin 950
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 660 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8S
160
Honor 8
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8S
534
Honor 8
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8S
55972
Honor 8 +74%
97365
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8S
79366
Honor 8
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM EMUI 9.0 EMUI 8
OS size - 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8S
n/a
Honor 8
10:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8S
n/a
Honor 8
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 8S
n/a
Honor 8
18:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8S
n/a
Honor 8
84.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2019 July 2016
Release date April 2019 August 2016
Launch price ~ 106 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg 1.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.86 W/kg 1.69 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 9X and Honor 8S
2. Huawei Honor 9 Lite and Honor 8S
3. Samsung Galaxy A01 and Huawei Honor 8S
4. Huawei Honor 8 Lite and Honor 8S
5. Huawei Y5 (2019) and Honor 8S
6. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Huawei Honor 8
7. Samsung Galaxy M30 and Huawei Honor 8
8. Huawei Honor 9 Lite and Honor 8
9. Huawei Honor 8 Pro and Honor 8
10. Huawei Honor 9 and Honor 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish