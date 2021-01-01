Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8S vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.71-inch Huawei Honor 8S (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on April 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (108K versus 79K)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 159 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8S
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 78.1% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 8S
n/a
Honor 8A
535 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 70.7 mm (2.78 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor 8S
78.1%
Honor 8A +2%
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8S and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 660 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8S
159
Honor 8A +11%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8S
539
Honor 8A +67%
899
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8S
79484
Honor 8A +37%
108544

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.0 EMUI 9
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3020 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8S
n/a
Honor 8A
89.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2019 January 2019
Release date April 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 106 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.86 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8S. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
38 (40.4%)
56 (59.6%)
Total votes: 94

