Huawei Honor 8S vs 8A 2020
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.71-inch Huawei Honor 8S (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on April 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A 2020, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A 2020
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (107K versus 79K)
- Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- The phone is 1-year newer
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 159 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.71 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|78.1%
|79.2%
Design and build
|Height
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
159
Honor 8A 2020 +11%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
539
Honor 8A 2020 +84%
994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
79484
Honor 8A 2020 +35%
107373
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9.0
|EMUI 9
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|April 2019
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 106 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.5 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.86 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8A 2020. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8S.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1