Huawei Honor 8X Max vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.12-inch Huawei Honor 8X Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X Max
- Comes with 1826 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3174 mAh
- Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- Reverse charging feature
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 112K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (651 against 442 nits)
- 30% higher pixel density (456 vs 350 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.8 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|7.12 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|350 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.73%
|85.41%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|177.5 mm (6.99 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|86.2 mm (3.39 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|1950 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
112493
iPhone XS Max +170%
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
112783
iPhone XS Max +251%
396012
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|-
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:52 hr
|03:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
16:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
110
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|September 2018
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 285 USD
|~ 1212 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.
