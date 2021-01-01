Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8X Max vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8X Max vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Huawei Honor 8X Max
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.12-inch Huawei Honor 8X Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X Max
  • Comes with 1826 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3174 mAh
  • Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 112K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (651 against 442 nits)
  • 30% higher pixel density (456 vs 350 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.8 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8X Max
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 7.12 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.4:9
PPI 350 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.73% 85.41%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 11.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 8X Max
442 nits
iPhone XS Max +47%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 177.5 mm (6.99 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 86.2 mm (3.39 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8X Max
83.73%
iPhone XS Max +2%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8X Max and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 1950 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8X Max
112493
iPhone XS Max +170%
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8X Max
112783
iPhone XS Max +251%
396012
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 9 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:52 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm 32 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2018 September 2018
Release date September 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 285 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

