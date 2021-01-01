Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.12-inch Huawei Honor 8X Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.