Huawei Honor 8X Max vs Honor 10

Хуавей Хонор 8Х Макс
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 8X Max
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.12-inch Huawei Honor 8X Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X Max
  • Has a 1.28 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (159K versus 112K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (499 against 442 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 23% higher pixel density (432 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 15 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8X Max
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 7.12 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.9:9
PPI 350 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.73% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 8X Max
442 nits
Honor 10 +13%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 177.5 mm (6.99 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 86.2 mm (3.39 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8X Max +5%
83.73%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8X Max and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 1950 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 720 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8X Max
112493
Honor 10 +87%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8X Max
112783
Honor 10 +41%
159477
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:52 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8X Max
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8X Max
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 8X Max
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8X Max
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2018 April 2018
Release date September 2018 April 2018
Launch price ~ 285 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X Max.

