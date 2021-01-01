Huawei Honor 8X Max vs Honor 8X
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 7.12-inch Huawei Honor 8X Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X Max
- Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (138K versus 112K)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- 13% higher pixel density (396 vs 350 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9.6 mm narrower
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
- Weighs 35 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
35
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
61
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|7.12 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|350 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.73%
|84%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|39.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|880:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|177.5 mm (6.99 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|86.2 mm (3.39 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|1950 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
112493
Honor 8X +21%
136392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
112783
Honor 8X +23%
138488
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:52 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
32:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|September 2018
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 285 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.81 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.02 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8X Max. But if the display, software, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X.
Cast your vote
4 (21.1%)
15 (78.9%)
Total votes: 19