Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 8X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 5, 2018, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 44 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 196K)
  • Delivers 87% higher peak brightness (881 against 470 nits)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 3750 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (32:23 vs 27:23 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8X
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 96.9%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 39.6 ms 3 ms
Contrast 880:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor 8X
470 nits
Pixel 6a +87%
881 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8X +1%
84%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8X and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 MP4 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 1000 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8X
335
Pixel 6a +215%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8X
1348
Pixel 6a +114%
2881
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 8X
196179
Pixel 6a +302%
787869
CPU 70901 229804
GPU 33222 299774
Memory 33714 114943
UX 57642 142121
Total score 196179 787869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor 8X
564
Pixel 6a +974%
6058
Stability 99% 55%
Graphics test 3 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 564 6058
PCMark 3.0 score 7524 9691
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM EMUI 9 Stock Android
OS size 17 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:18 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 09:45 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 03:38 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 109 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Honor 8X
27:23 hr
Pixel 6a +18%
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Honor 8X
n/a
Pixel 6a
140
Video quality
Honor 8X
n/a
Pixel 6a
111
Generic camera score
Honor 8X
n/a
Pixel 6a
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8X
84.8 dB
Pixel 6a +3%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2018 May 2022
Release date October 2018 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.81 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

