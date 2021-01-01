Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8X vs Honor 30 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8X vs 30 Lite

Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Huawei Honor 8X
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30 Лайт
Huawei Honor 30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 8X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 5, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 30 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Lite
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (310K versus 164K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (494 against 424 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8X
vs
Honor 30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 39.6 ms -
Contrast 880:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 8X
424 nits
Honor 30 Lite +17%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor 8X
84%
Honor 30 Lite +1%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8X and Huawei Honor 30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G57 MC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8X
329
Honor 30 Lite +65%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8X
1335
Honor 30 Lite +62%
2166
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8X
164872
Honor 30 Lite +88%
310233

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM EMUI 9 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Honor 30 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Honor 30 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 8X
32:21 hr
Honor 30 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8X
84.2 dB
Honor 30 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 July 2020
Release date October 2018 August 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.81 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Huawei Honor 8X
2. Huawei Honor 10i vs Honor 8X
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Huawei Honor 8X
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Huawei Honor 8X
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Huawei Honor 8X
6. Huawei P30 Lite vs Honor 30 Lite
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 30 Lite
8. Huawei Honor 9X vs 30 Lite
9. Huawei Honor 10 vs 30 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish