Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 8X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 5, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.