Huawei Honor 8X vs Honor 20 Pro

VS
Huawei Honor 8X
Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 8X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 5, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (415K versus 138K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (104 vs 96 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (477 against 423 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8X
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 100%
PWM Not detected 333 Hz
Response time 39.6 ms 33 ms
Contrast 880:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 8X
423 nits
Honor 20 Pro +13%
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8X and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 1000 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8X
332
Honor 20 Pro +109%
695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8X
1331
Honor 20 Pro +90%
2524
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8X
136392
Honor 20 Pro +126%
308722
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8X
138488
Honor 20 Pro +200%
415943
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9 Magic 4.0
OS size 17 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Honor 20 Pro +35%
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Honor 20 Pro +24%
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 8X +10%
32:21 hr
Honor 20 Pro
29:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8X
84.8 dB
Honor 20 Pro
84.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2018 May 2019
Release date October 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.81 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (38.5%)
8 (61.5%)
Total votes: 13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
