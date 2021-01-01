Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8X vs Honor 20i – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8X vs Honor 20i

Хуавей Хонор 8Х
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20i
Huawei Honor 8X
Huawei Honor 20i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 8X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 5, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20i, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3400 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20i
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (190K versus 138K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8X
vs
Honor 20i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 39.6 ms -
Contrast 880:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 8X
423 nits
Honor 20i
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8X +1%
84%
Honor 20i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8X and Huawei Honor 20i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8X
332
Honor 20i +3%
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8X
1331
Honor 20i +3%
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8X
136392
Honor 20i +1%
137864
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8X
138488
Honor 20i +38%
190451
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Honor 20i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Honor 20i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 8X
32:21 hr
Honor 20i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8X
84.8 dB
Honor 20i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 April 2019
Release date October 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.81 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20i. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X.

