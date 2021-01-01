Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8X vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 8X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 5, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 333 and 301 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 141K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 66W fast charging
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3750 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8X
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 39.6 ms -
Contrast 880:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 8X
423 nits
Honor 50 Lite +2%
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8X
84%
Honor 50 Lite +7%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8X and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 MP4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8X +11%
333
Honor 50 Lite
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8X +8%
1325
Honor 50 Lite
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 8X
141995
Honor 50 Lite +47%
208522
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 11
ROM EMUI 9 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 10 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 8X
32:21 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8X
84.8 dB
Honor 50 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 October 2021
Release date October 2018 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.81 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 Lite is definitely a better buy.

