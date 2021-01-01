Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8X vs Honor 8 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8X vs Honor 8

Хуавей Хонор 8Х
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8
Huawei Honor 8X
Huawei Honor 8

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 8X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 5, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (96 vs 70 hours)
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 11.61% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8X
vs
Honor 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 396 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 72.39%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 39.6 ms 41 ms
Contrast 880:1 1128:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 8X
423 nits
Honor 8 +7%
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8X +16%
84%
Honor 8
72.39%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8X and Huawei Honor 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 950
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8X
332
Honor 8
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8X
1331
Honor 8
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8X +40%
136392
Honor 8
97365
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8X
138488
Honor 8
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 8
OS size 17 GB 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8X +8%
11:24 hr
Honor 8
10:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8X +42%
12:13 hr
Honor 8
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 8X +77%
32:21 hr
Honor 8
18:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8X
84.8 dB
Honor 8
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 July 2016
Release date October 2018 August 2016
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.81 W/kg 1.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 1.69 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Honor 8X
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei Honor 8X
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Huawei Honor 8X
4. Huawei Honor 9X and Huawei Honor 8X
5. Huawei Honor 9 Lite and Huawei Honor 8X
6. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Huawei Honor 8
7. Samsung Galaxy M30 and Huawei Honor 8
8. Huawei Honor 10 and Huawei Honor 8
9. Huawei Honor 8 Lite and Huawei Honor 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish