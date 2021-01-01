Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8X vs Honor 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8X vs Honor 8 Lite

Хуавей Хонор 8Х
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8 Лайт
Huawei Honor 8X
Huawei Honor 8 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 8X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 5, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 655 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 14.35% more screen real estate
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Lite
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8X
vs
Honor 8 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 396 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 69.65%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 39.6 ms -
Contrast 880:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 8X
423 nits
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8X +21%
84%
Honor 8 Lite
69.65%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8X and Huawei Honor 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 655
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.12 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~40 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8X +140%
136392
Honor 8 Lite
56892
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8X
138488
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 8X
32:21 hr
Honor 8 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8X
84.8 dB
Honor 8 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2018 February 2017
Release date October 2018 April 2017
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.81 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8X is definitely a better buy.

