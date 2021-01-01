Huawei Honor 8X vs Honor 8 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 8X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 5, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 655 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
- Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3000 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 14.35% more screen real estate
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Lite
- Weighs 28 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
50
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
38
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
61
49
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
41
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|69.65%
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|39.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|880:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|147 gramm (5.19 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|HiSilicon Kirin 655
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.12 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~40 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|16, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8X +140%
136392
56892
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
138488
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|17 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
32:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|20 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (480p)
|Lenses
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2018
|February 2017
|Release date
|October 2018
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.81 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.02 W/kg
|0.93 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8X is definitely a better buy.
