Huawei Honor 8X vs Honor 8 Pro

VS
Huawei Honor 8X
Huawei Honor 8 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 8X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 5, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8 Pro, which is powered by Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (96 vs 77 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.15% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Pro
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 396 PPI)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (556 against 423 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8X
vs
Honor 8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 396 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 73.85%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 39.6 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast 880:1 1803:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 8X
423 nits
Honor 8 Pro +31%
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 6.97 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8X +14%
84%
Honor 8 Pro
73.85%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8X and Huawei Honor 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8X +6%
136392
Honor 8 Pro
128240
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8X
138488
Honor 8 Pro
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9
OS size 17 GB 11.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8X +8%
11:24 hr
Honor 8 Pro
10:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8X +19%
12:13 hr
Honor 8 Pro
10:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 8X +26%
32:21 hr
Honor 8 Pro
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8X +3%
84.8 dB
Honor 8 Pro
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 February 2017
Release date October 2018 April 2017
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.81 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8X. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8 Pro.

