Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 8X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 5, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8 Pro, which is powered by Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.