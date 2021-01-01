Huawei Honor 8X vs Honor 8 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 8X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 5, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8 Pro, which is powered by Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
- Shows 25% longer battery life (96 vs 77 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 10.15% more screen real estate
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Pro
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 396 PPI)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (556 against 423 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
61
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
53
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|73.85%
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|39.6 ms
|38.4 ms
|Contrast
|880:1
|1803:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|6.97 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G71 MP8
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1037 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8X +6%
136392
128240
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
138488
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|17 GB
|11.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8X +8%
11:24 hr
10:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8X +19%
12:13 hr
10:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 8X +26%
32:21 hr
25:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|20 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|February 2017
|Release date
|October 2018
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.81 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.02 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8X. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8 Pro.
