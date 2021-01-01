Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8X vs Honor 8C – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8X vs Honor 8C

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 8X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 5, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8X
vs
Honor 8C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 396 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 81.41%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 39.6 ms -
Contrast 880:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 8X
423 nits
Honor 8C
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8X +3%
84%
Honor 8C
81.41%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8X and Huawei Honor 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 506
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8X
332
Honor 8C
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8X
1331
Honor 8C
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8X +32%
136392
Honor 8C
103600
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8X
138488
Honor 8C
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 8.2
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Honor 8C
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Honor 8C
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 8X
32:21 hr
Honor 8C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8X
84.8 dB
Honor 8C
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 October 2018
Release date October 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.81 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
15 (75%)
5 (25%)
Total votes: 20

