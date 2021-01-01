Huawei Honor 8X vs Honor 8C
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 8X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 5, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
- 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 269 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8C
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|81.41%
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|39.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|880:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|167 gramm (5.89 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 8.2
|OS size
|17 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|20 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|28 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|October 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.81 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.02 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8X is definitely a better buy.
