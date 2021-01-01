Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.65-inch Huawei Honor 9 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on December 21, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.