Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.65-inch Huawei Honor 9 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on December 21, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.