Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Honor 50 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.65-inch Huawei Honor 9 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on December 21, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 47 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (620 against 430 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 41 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
- Has a 1.02 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Thinner bezels – 13.38% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 66W fast charging
- The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
50
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.65 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|427 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.12%
|89.5%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|29 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1529:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~40 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
208522
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|Magic UI 4.2
|OS size
|9.3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|28 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2017
|October 2021
|Release date
|February 2018
|November 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.44 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 Lite is definitely a better buy.
