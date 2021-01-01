Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Honor 7C
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.65-inch Huawei Honor 9 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on December 21, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 7C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- 59% higher pixel density (427 vs 269 PPI)
- Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (621 against 400 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
- Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 7C
- Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
47
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
50
51
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
42
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.65 inches
|5.99 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18:9
|PPI
|427 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.12%
|76.51%
|PWM
|Not detected
|3086 Hz
|Response time
|29 ms
|40.6 ms
|Contrast
|1529:1
|643:1
Design and build
|Height
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 9 Lite +36%
916
675
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9 Lite +32%
3585
2719
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9 Lite +21%
74854
61725
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 8
|OS size
|9.3 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:53 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|28 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2017
|March 2018
|Release date
|February 2018
|May 2018
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.44 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 9 Lite. It has a better display, performance, and software.
Cast your vote
11 (52.4%)
10 (47.6%)
Total votes: 21