Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Honor 7C

Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 7С
Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Huawei Honor 7C

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.65-inch Huawei Honor 9 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on December 21, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 7C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • 59% higher pixel density (427 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (621 against 400 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 7C
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9 Lite
vs
Honor 7C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.65 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 427 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.12% 76.51%
Display tests
PWM Not detected 3086 Hz
Response time 29 ms 40.6 ms
Contrast 1529:1 643:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9 Lite +55%
621 nits
Honor 7C
400 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%
Honor 7C +1%
76.51%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 Lite and Huawei Honor 7C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2360 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 16 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 9 Lite +36%
916
Honor 7C
675
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9 Lite +32%
3585
Honor 7C
2719
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9 Lite +21%
74854
Honor 7C
61725
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 8
OS size 9.3 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 28 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9 Lite
86.1 dB
Honor 7C +1%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2017 March 2018
Release date February 2018 May 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 9 Lite. It has a better display, performance, and software.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (52.4%)
10 (47.6%)
Total votes: 21

