Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9 Lite vs Honor 8 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Honor 8

Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8
Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Huawei Honor 8

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.65-inch Huawei Honor 9 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on December 21, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (621 against 452 nits)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9 Lite
vs
Honor 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.65 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 427 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 76.12% 72.39%
Display tests
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 29 ms 41 ms
Contrast 1529:1 1128:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9 Lite +37%
621 nits
Honor 8
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9 Lite +5%
76.12%
Honor 8
72.39%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 Lite and Huawei Honor 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 HiSilicon Kirin 950
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 9 Lite
916
Honor 8 +94%
1780
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9 Lite
3585
Honor 8 +73%
6218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9 Lite
74854
Honor 8 +30%
97365
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 8
OS size 9.3 GB 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Honor 8
10:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Honor 8
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Honor 8
18:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.4
Focal length 28 mm -
Pixel size - 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9 Lite +2%
86.1 dB
Honor 8
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2017 July 2016
Release date February 2018 August 2016
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.44 W/kg 1.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 1.69 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8. But if the display, software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 10i and Honor 9 Lite
2. Huawei Honor 8A and Honor 9 Lite
3. Huawei Honor 9X and Honor 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Huawei Honor 9 Lite
5. Huawei Honor 8X and Honor 9 Lite
6. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Huawei Honor 8
7. Samsung Galaxy M30 and Huawei Honor 8
8. Huawei Honor 10 and Honor 8
9. Huawei Honor 8 Lite and Honor 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish