Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Honor 8
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.65-inch Huawei Honor 9 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on December 21, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (621 against 452 nits)
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
50
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
60
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.65 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|427 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.12%
|72.39%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|29 ms
|41 ms
|Contrast
|1529:1
|1128:1
Design and build
|Height
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|HiSilicon Kirin 950
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Mali-T880 MP4
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~122 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
916
Honor 8 +94%
1780
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3585
Honor 8 +73%
6218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
74854
Honor 8 +30%
97365
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 8
|OS size
|9.3 GB
|8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
18:17 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|28 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2017
|July 2016
|Release date
|February 2018
|August 2016
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.44 W/kg
|1.5 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|1.69 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8. But if the display, software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.
