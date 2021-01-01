Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9 Lite vs Honor 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.65-inch Huawei Honor 9 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on December 21, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 655 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Thinner bezels – 6.47% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9 Lite
vs
Honor 8 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.65 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 427 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.12% 69.65%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 1529:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9 Lite
621 nits
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9 Lite +9%
76.12%
Honor 8 Lite
69.65%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 Lite and Huawei Honor 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 HiSilicon Kirin 655
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.12 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~40 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 9 Lite +13%
916
Honor 8 Lite
814
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9 Lite +12%
3585
Honor 8 Lite
3197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9 Lite +32%
74854
Honor 8 Lite
56892
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9
OS size 9.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 28 mm 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2017 February 2017
Release date February 2018 April 2017
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.44 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (58.3%)
5 (41.7%)
Total votes: 12

