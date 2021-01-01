Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.65-inch Huawei Honor 9 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on December 21, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8 Pro, which is powered by Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.