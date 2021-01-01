Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9 Lite vs Honor 8A 2020 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs 8A 2020

Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А 2020
Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Huawei Honor 8A 2020

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.65-inch Huawei Honor 9 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on December 21, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8A 2020, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • 51% higher pixel density (427 vs 282 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A 2020
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9 Lite
vs
Honor 8A 2020

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.65 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 427 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.12% 79.2%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 1529:1 -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%
Honor 8A 2020 +4%
79.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 Lite and Huawei Honor 8A 2020 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9 Lite
74854
Honor 8A 2020 +18%
88204
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9
OS size 9.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 28 mm -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2017 April 2020
Release date February 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8A 2020 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A10
3. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
4. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
5. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Huawei P Smart (2019)
6. Huawei Honor 8A 2020 vs Samsung Galaxy A10
7. Huawei Honor 8A 2020 vs Huawei Y7 (2019)
8. Huawei Honor 8A 2020 vs Oppo A5 (2020)
9. Huawei Honor 8A 2020 vs Huawei Honor 8C

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish