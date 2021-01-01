Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9 Lite vs Honor 8C – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Honor 8C

Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8С
Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Huawei Honor 8C

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.65-inch Huawei Honor 9 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on December 21, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • 59% higher pixel density (427 vs 269 PPI)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has a 0.61 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 5.29% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 632
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9 Lite
vs
Honor 8C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.65 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18.9:9
PPI 427 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.12% 81.41%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 1529:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9 Lite
621 nits
Honor 8C
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%
Honor 8C +7%
81.41%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 Lite and Huawei Honor 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 2360 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 9 Lite
916
Honor 8C +33%
1216
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9 Lite
3585
Honor 8C +27%
4569
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9 Lite
74854
Honor 8C +38%
103600
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 8.2
OS size 9.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length 28 mm 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9 Lite
86.1 dB
Honor 8C
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2017 October 2018
Release date February 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8C. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (57.1%)
9 (42.9%)
Total votes: 21

