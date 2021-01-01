Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Honor 8C
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.65-inch Huawei Honor 9 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on December 21, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- 59% higher pixel density (427 vs 269 PPI)
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
- Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8C
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Has a 0.61 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 5.29% more screen real estate
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 632
- The phone is 10-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
50
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.65 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|427 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.12%
|81.41%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|29 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1529:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|167 gramm (5.89 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
916
Honor 8C +33%
1216
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3585
Honor 8C +27%
4569
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
74854
Honor 8C +38%
103600
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 8.2
|OS size
|9.3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Focal length
|28 mm
|28 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2017
|October 2018
|Release date
|February 2018
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.44 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8C. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.
