Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Honor 9

Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9
Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Huawei Honor 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.65-inch Huawei Honor 9 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 659) that was released on December 21, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (621 against 519 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.88% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9 Lite
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.65 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 427 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 76.12% 70.24%
Display tests
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 29 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 1529:1 1310:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9 Lite +20%
621 nits
Honor 9
519 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9 Lite +8%
76.12%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 Lite and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 600 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 9 Lite
916
Honor 9 +103%
1859
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9 Lite
3585
Honor 9 +72%
6178
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9 Lite
74854
Honor 9 +92%
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Honor 9
198567
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9.1
OS size 9.3 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Honor 9
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 28 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9 Lite +1%
86.1 dB
Honor 9
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2017 June 2017
Release date February 2018 July 2017
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.44 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (42.9%)
8 (57.1%)
Total votes: 14

