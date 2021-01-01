Huawei Honor 9 vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei Honor 9 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on June 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 53 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 198K)
- Thinner bezels – 15.17% more screen real estate
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (651 against 519 nits)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|428 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.24%
|85.41%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|240 Hz
|Response time
|32.8 ms
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|1310:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 960
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|1037 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
143670
iPhone XS Max +112%
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
198567
iPhone XS Max +99%
396012
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|-
|OS size
|14 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|03:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9 +2%
11:28 hr
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:37 hr
iPhone XS Max +43%
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9 +31%
21:03 hr
16:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
110
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2017
|September 2018
|Release date
|July 2017
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 1212 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.26 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.26 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1