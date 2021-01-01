Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9 vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9 vs Apple iPhone XS Max

VS
Huawei Honor 9
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei Honor 9 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on June 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 53 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 198K)
  • Thinner bezels – 15.17% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (651 against 519 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.4:9
PPI 428 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.24% 85.41%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 32.8 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast 1310:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 9
519 nits
iPhone XS Max +25%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9
70.24%
iPhone XS Max +22%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 16 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1037 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9
143670
iPhone XS Max +112%
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9
198567
iPhone XS Max +99%
396012
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 9.1 -
OS size 14 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9 +2%
11:28 hr
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9
9:37 hr
iPhone XS Max +43%
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9 +31%
21:03 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9 +10%
85.3 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2017 September 2018
Release date July 2017 September 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 1.26 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

