Huawei Honor 9 vs 10 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei Honor 9 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on June 12, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 148K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (516 against 441 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
- Has a 1.11 inches larger screen size
- Shows 16% longer battery life (89 vs 77 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 12.86% more screen real estate
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.1 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|428 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|70.24%
|83.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.6%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|32.8 ms
|38.2 ms
|Contrast
|1310:1
|805:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 960
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|1037 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 9 +23%
1850
1500
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9 +15%
6110
5333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9 +33%
197581
148044
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|14 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9 +9%
11:28 hr
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:37 hr
Honor 10 Lite +19%
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
21:03 hr
Honor 10 Lite +34%
28:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2017
|November 2018
|Release date
|July 2017
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.26 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.26 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10 Lite. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9.
Cast your vote
2 (20%)
8 (80%)
Total votes: 10