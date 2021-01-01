Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9 vs Honor 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei Honor 9 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on June 12, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 148K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (516 against 441 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
  • Has a 1.11 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (89 vs 77 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.86% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9
vs
Honor 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 428 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 70.24% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32.8 ms 38.2 ms
Contrast 1310:1 805:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9 +17%
516 nits
Honor 10 Lite
441 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor 9
70.24%
Honor 10 Lite +18%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 and Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1037 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 9 +23%
1850
Honor 10 Lite
1500
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9 +15%
6110
Honor 10 Lite
5333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9 +33%
197581
Honor 10 Lite
148044

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9
OS size 14 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9 +9%
11:28 hr
Honor 10 Lite
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Honor 10 Lite +19%
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9
21:03 hr
Honor 10 Lite +34%
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9
85.1 dB
Honor 10 Lite
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2017 November 2018
Release date July 2017 February 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.26 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10 Lite. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (20%)
8 (80%)
Total votes: 10

