Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9 vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9 vs Honor 20

Хуавей Хонор 9
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Huawei Honor 9
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei Honor 9 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on June 12, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (519 against 451 nits)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 198K)
  • Has a 1.16 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (89 vs 77 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 13.96% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 428 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.24% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32.8 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast 1310:1 875:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9 +15%
519 nits
Honor 20
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9
70.24%
Honor 20 +20%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 16 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 1037 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9
n/a
Honor 20
672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9
n/a
Honor 20
2345
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9
143670
Honor 20 +114%
307907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9
198567
Honor 20 +103%
402897
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9.1 Magic 4.0
OS size 14 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Honor 20 +17%
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Honor 20 +51%
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9
21:03 hr
Honor 20 +53%
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9 +5%
85.3 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2017 May 2019
Release date July 2017 June 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 1.26 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (42.9%)
8 (57.1%)
Total votes: 14

Related comparisons

1. Honor 9 and P30 Lite
2. Honor 9 and Redmi Note 8
3. Honor 9 and Huawei P20
4. Honor 9 and Honor 10
5. Honor 20 and P30 Lite
6. Honor 20 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Honor 20 and Galaxy A51
8. Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro
9. Honor 20 and Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish